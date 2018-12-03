Woman who pleaded guilty to animal abuse ordered to volunteer at animal shelter

Jasmine Grays, 21, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of animal cruelty Monday. Under the terms of a plea agreement, she will enter a court diversion program.
Her case will be dismissed if she successfully completes 80 hours of community service at an animal shelter.
Newburgh Heights police arrested Grays in June after officers found two dogs tied to a pole in the basement of the house she was renting on East 53rd Street. Officers also found two puppies in a hot attic. Police said none of the animals had food or water.
Grays said she was watching the dogs for a friend.
“I just want to apologize for any confusion because I kind of thought I was helping someone out opening my home for the dogs,” Grays told a judge Monday.
A co-defendant, Dion Harris, was also arrested and charged. His case is still pending.