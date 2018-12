Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Falling temperatures are on the way Monday with another round of cold air moving in for the first week of December.

We’ll be tracking a wintry mix changing to snow Monday.

A coating for most with 1-2″ possible in the snow belt by the evening.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook for mid December is calling for a decent break in the cold with potentially several days in the 50’s! Signals are still uncertain beyond December 17-20th-ish.