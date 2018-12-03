U.S. Postal Service to suspend regular mail delivery Wednesday as part of national day of mourning for Bush

The U.S. Postal Service says it is suspending its regular mail deliveries this Wednesday, December 5, as part of a national day of mourning to honor former President George H.W. Bush.

The USPS posted on Monday on its website, saying:

President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush.

Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5.

We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season.