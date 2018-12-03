× Three people indicted in death of 3-year-old Orwell boy

ASHTABULA- Three people including the mother of a 3-year-old boy have been indicted in connection with his death.

Brantley Santiago, of Orwell, died back in April.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s told us at the time that the toddler died from of acute pneumonia with respiratory failure.

“Due to: Cardiopulmonary arrest with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy and multisystem organ failure,” the report stated. “Due to blunt force injuries of head, trunk, and extremities with brain, skeletal, and soft tissue injuries.”

He died at a Cleveland hospital days after a family friend who was watching him told police he fell down a flight of steps.

Samantha Olah, Valerie Olah, and Beverly Santiago have all been charged in connection with Brantley’s death.

Ashtabula Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci said the three were arrested Monday.

**Continuing coverage here**

Orwell Indictment