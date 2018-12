LAKEWOOD, Ohio– The St. Edward High School Eagles will celebrate their fourth state championship on Monday.

The all-school rally starts at 11:30 a.m.

St. Ed’s beat previously undefeated Colerain Friday night, 24-10, for the Division 1 title. It was tied at 10, but a touchdown from Garret Dzuro to Quintel Kent helped propel the Eagles to victory.