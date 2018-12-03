70 years of love: Jessica Dill gets married, and there’s a very special story behind her wedding dress!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Pickle to cheese!

Fox 8's own Jessica Dill got married to Michael Muenster Saturday night supported by family and friends, including some of Jessica’s co-workers from here at the station.

There was a very special story behind her wedding gown. It is 70 years old, passed down three generations through Jessica's family.

"I wore my mom’s dress who wore my grandma’s dress... who has always just been so fabulous," she wrote on Facebook.

She also had pearl earrings that belonged to her father's mother turned into a bracelet for the day.

Check out her Facebook post below:

"I love my husband💕! We’re heading out for some rest and relaxation but I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent such sweet messages. I feel so blessed to have the best parents and family and now I just gained some awesome in-laws including 7 new siblings and 8 new nieces and nephews! I also was honored to walk down the aisle in a 70-year-old dress that was passed down 3 generations. I wore my mom’s dress who wore my grandma’s dress... who has always just been so fabulous! (I also had my father’s mother, Grandma Dill’s, pearl earrings turned into a bracelet for the day!) I love you Michael and I’m so excited to be Mrs. Muenster and start a forever with you!!"

