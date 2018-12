Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The snow showers are slowly fading tonight. By Tuesday, the only thing left will be what I like to call “humdrum” or “Charlie Brown” flurries; in other words, the kind that are inconsequential, but enough to remind you that it is winter.

These are now the “dark days” of winter, meaning, we are witnessing the earliest sunset in the annual cycle here in Northeast Ohio:

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: