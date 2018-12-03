× Sens. Brown and Portman to meet with GM CEO

CLEVELAND– The two U.S. Senators from Ohio will meet with General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday.

Last week, GM announced it would close the Lordstown plant, as well as three other facilities in the U.S., in 2019. About 14,700, including 6,000 factory workers, will be laid off because of the plant closures.

Over the past two years, nearly 3,000 jobs have been eliminated at the Lordstown complex, which produced the Chevrolet Cruze.

“We have the best workers in the world in Ohio, and I’m proud of the workers at Lordstown,” said Sen. Rob Portman, in a news released on Monday. “They have proven themselves time and again, and Senator Brown and I will continue to fight on their behalf. I look forward to continuing our engagement with GM. I hope the company sees the incredible potential in this plant, by keeping it open and bringing other production back to the Valley.”

“If you love this country, you fight for the people who make it work – people like the workers at Lordstown. Senator Portman and I are committed to saving these jobs and call on GM to work with us to find solutions,” Sen. Sherrod Brown said. “Ohio has stood by GM. Now GM needs to stand by Ohio, and the workers who make their company successful.”

GM said the moves will save $6 billion in cash by the end of next year, including $4.5 billion in recurring annual cost reductions and a $1.5 billion reduction in capital spending.

Those cuts are in addition to $6.5 billion that the company has announced by the end of this year.

