AKRON, Ohio - A semi carrying a bulldozer hit East Avenue bridge in Akron Monday morning.

That caused the bulldozer to fall off the truck. It is blocking all eastbound lanes of I-76.

The East Avenue bridge is closed until it can be inspected because it took such a hard hit.

I-77 south is closed to eastbound 76.

