Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are looking for the person who smashed the window of the CLE Clothing Co.

It happened at Euclid Avenue and E 4th street around 1 a.m. Monday.

A witness told Fox 8 a man smashed the window, stole some merchandise and ran away.

Large window smashed at the CLE clothing Co on E4th. Witness saw suspect smash window, take some merchandise and then run towards Prospect Ave. CPD was unable to locate the suspect. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/u1UvsYuRtR — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) December 3, 2018

If you have any information, contact police.