Pedestrian hit by car and killed in Sheffield Township, authorities search for driver

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Sheffield Township Sunday night.

In a news release, troopers from the Elyria post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were called to State Route 57 and State Route 254 just after 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found Roslyn Arroyo, 49, of Lorain, in the road.

Troopers said she was hit by a car while trying to cross the northbound lanes of SR 57.

After striking Arroyo, the white vehicle continued on SR 57. Troopers said the identity of the driver was unknown.

Arroyo was rushed to University Hospitals in Elyria where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Elyria Highway Patrol post at (440) 365-5045.