× Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins is Heisman finalist

NEW YORK — Heisman finalists were named Monday. They include Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The other finalists are Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, and Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray.

Haskins is the Big Ten’s player of the year, leading the nation with 47 touchdown passes and 4,580 yards passing.

He tweeted, “Thank you for the opportunity. No matter what god is good!”

Thank you for the opportunity. No matter what god is good! https://t.co/9slZfWvhiX — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) December 4, 2018

The Buckeyes tweeted, “Couldn’t be more deserving! Congrats.”

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday night in New York City.

The Ohio State Buckeyes missed out on the College Football Playoff, but they will play in the historic Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

**More on the Buckeyes**