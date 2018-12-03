× Ohio State Buckeyes land Rose Bowl

PASADENA, California – The Ohio State Buckeyes missed out on the College Football Playoff, but they will play in the historic Rose Bowl.

Ohio State faces Washington in the game.

It will be on New Year’s Day at 5 p.m.

Washington (10-3) is the champ of the Pacific 12 Conference.

Ohio State (12-1) is the Big 10 champ.

Both teams have made 15 appearances in the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl is nicknamed “The Granddaddy of Them All” because it is the oldest bowl game and has been played since 1902.

The famed Tournament of Roses parade takes place before the game.

It features floats decorated in flowers.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Chaka Khan.