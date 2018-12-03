× NRA instructor accused of selling forged concealed carry training certificates

RAVENNA, Ohio– A Portage County man was arrested after investigators say he issued forged firearm training certifications.

Anthony P. Drago, 47, Ravenna, is an NRA instructor. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, he issued the certificates for training he was supposed to provide, but never did.

Under Ohio law, the training is required to obtain a concealed carry license.

Drago was charged with four counts each of tampering with records, falsification to obtain a CCW permit and forgery.

He was arraigned in Portage County Common Pleas Court Monday morning and released on bond.