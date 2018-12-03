North Olmsted police arrest 1 for stolen car chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED - Police in North Olmsted are investigating a chase that ended with two people hurt.

The North Olmsted Police Department tried to pull over a vehicle just before midnight at Great Northern Boulevard and Lorain Road, according to a press release from Fairview Park police.

Police say the driver didn't stop and headed east on Lorain Road, which took the car into the City of Fairview Park.

Fairview Park officers put down spike strips. The car hit a spike strip and lost control, according to a press release.

The car hit a utility pole.

Police say the driver and the passenger tried to run away from the scene, but police quickly captured them.

Both were taken to Fairview General Hospital for treatment.

The accident is being investigated by Fairview Park Police. The North Olmsted Police Department is investigating the pursuit.

The pursuit started because the car didn't have plates, according to North Olmsted officers.

Police say the female passenger will not be charged.

33-year-old Antwane D. Collier is being booked for car theft.

North Olmsted police say the vehicle was stolen from Maple Heights.