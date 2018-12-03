× Bedford police say 12-year-old girl is back home and safe

BEDFORD, Ohio — Bedford police on Monday evening asked for assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl; a short time later, they reported the child was home and safe.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Amya Stevens had not come home from school Monday afternoon. Police said she had last been seen in Bedford Heights and it was believed she was with friends in the area.

Once again, Amya returned home and is safe, police said.