Medical examiner: 4 killed in Goodyear Boulevard crash in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - Akron police are on the scene of a fatal crash.

The scene is at Kelly Avenue and Goodyear Boulevard.

That area is also closed to traffic.

In a release from the Summit County Medical Examiner's office, they report just before 3:30am, a vehicle containing 4 people was headed west on Goodyear Blvd near Kelly Avenue in Akron.

According to the release, the car left the road and hit a cement retaining wall, then traveled back across the roadway and struck a light pole.

The vehicle then caught fire.

All four occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's office.

Stay with Fox 8 for updates as this story develops.