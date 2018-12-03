Man to hear clearly for first time in 15 years thanks to cochlear implants

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man who had previously been deaf in both ears will be able to hear again Monday.

According to a press release, Kevin Esplin, 40, lost hearing in his right ear during a scuba diving injury in 2003. Then about one month ago, one of his worst nightmares came true.

Five weeks before his 40th birthday, he heard his wife saying good before he went to bed. He woke up to silence.

His hearing loss was sudden, according to the release, and known as Idiopathic SSHL.

But the day after Thanksgiving, he had cochlear implants.

Monday is his activation day at UH Beachwood, and the fist time he’ll return to normal hearing in 15 years.

Esplin is the father of two and plans to return to coaching his son’s flag football team after he can fully hear again.