Man accused of breaking into homes, school in Portage County

RAVENNA, Ohio– The Portage County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in at least eight cases.

Keith Adams, 33, of Suffield Township, faces a lengthy list of charges including theft, burglary, breaking and entering, possession of drugs and trafficking in methamphetamine.

He was arrested on Oct. 1 for driving under a suspension and possessing meth, then he was indicted three times.

The sheriff’s office said Adams targeting a business on Waterloo Road in Suffield Township, a house on Miller Avenue in Suffield Township, the Lowe’s in Brimfield Township, the Suffield Lions Club, Suffield Elementary School, a house on Southeast Avenue in Tallmadge, a house on Carriage House Drive in Suffield Township and a house on Waterloo Road in in Suffield Township.

Adams remains at the Portage County Jail. His dad, Thomas Adams, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

Anyone who was the victim of theft or burglary in the southwestern portion of Portage County and has not reported it should call the detective bureau at 330-296-5100.