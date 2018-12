Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- A portion of Interstate 76 east remains closed after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened at East Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi-truck and trailer hauling a bulldozer hit the East Avenue Bridge. That caused the bulldozer to come off the trailer. A car then hit the bulldozer, troopers said.

Drivers should expect delays during clean up.