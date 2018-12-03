Hootie and the Blowfish will make Cleveland stop on new tour

NEW YORK - AUGUST 8: (L-R) Golfer John Daly poses with Hootie and the Blowfish band members Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Mark Bryan as they attend a listening party for their new CD "Looking for Lucky" at Local 1 August 8, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - AUGUST 8: (L-R) Golfer John Daly poses with Hootie and the Blowfish band members Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Mark Bryan as they attend a listening party for their new CD "Looking for Lucky" at Local 1 August 8, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – 90s rock band Hootie and the Blowfish is going on tour in 2019 and releasing new music.
The group will be touring with the Barenaked Ladies.
The tour is dubbed the Group Therapy Tour.
The band hails from Columbia, South Carolina.
The name of the tour is inspired by a popular Columbia bar called “Group Therapy.”
The 44-city tour begins May 30, 2019.
It stops at Blossom Music Center July 26.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7.
41.191313
-81.560658