Hootie and the Blowfish will make Cleveland stop on new tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio – 90s rock band Hootie and the Blowfish is going on tour in 2019 and releasing new music.

The group will be touring with the Barenaked Ladies.

The tour is dubbed the Group Therapy Tour.

The band hails from Columbia, South Carolina.

The name of the tour is inspired by a popular Columbia bar called “Group Therapy.”

The 44-city tour begins May 30, 2019.

It stops at Blossom Music Center July 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7.