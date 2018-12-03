George W. Bush to eulogize late father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Former President George H.W. Bush will be eulogized by his son, former President George W. Bush, along with a mix of family and friends on Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral, the most high-profile event in a week of proceedings that will remember the remarkable life of the president who died on Friday at 94.

Along with his son, George H.W. Bush will be eulogized by former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, whose time in power overlapped with Bush, former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, who became a close friend to Bush, and presidential historian Jon Meacham, the late president's biographer.

George Herbert Walker Bush, 1924-2018. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may light perpetual shine upon him. — Jon Meacham (@jmeacham) December 1, 2018

President Donald Trump will not speak at the funeral, sources with knowledge of the plans tell CNN, but has said that he will attend Wednesday's memorial.

President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Presidents are traditionally asked to eulogize presidents who have died -- and in past state events like this, that has been the case -- but the Bush family is unlike any other and has another president in the family who will fill that role.

Trump will pay a condolence call to the Bush family on Tuesday at Blair House, according to the sources, a government house across the street from the White House.

All living Presidents are expected to attend Bush's funeral on Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral.

Bill and Hillary Clinton will attend the service, a Clinton spokesperson tells CNN.

Special visit today with a great friend -- and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/v9jb4sRexh — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

As will former President Jimmy Carter, according to sources with knowledge of the plans.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also attend. Michelle Obama cancelled two stops on her book tour to be there.

It’s important to me to join the Bush family in celebrating President George H.W. Bush’s exemplary life. This will unfortunately preclude my visits to Paris and Berlin. I’ve been deeply touched by the enthusiasm for my memoir, and I’m working to reschedule my trip for next year. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 2, 2018

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will also attend the funeral, an aide to Biden confirms.

Bush's passing has led to an outpouring of remembrances for the humble and gentlemanly statesman, whose life and service was seen to stand in direct contrast to the vitriol and partisanship that has enveloped elected politics in recent years.

Many have also heralded Bush's 73-year marriage to his wife, Barbara Bush, who died months before her husband in April 2018.

Happiest of birthdays to Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY. I'm still the luckiest guy in the world. pic.twitter.com/qsUHtyBIez — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2017

Those reflections will continue throughout the week, when Bush's casket travels from Houston, Bush's hometown, to Washington, DC to lie in state in the United States Capitol.

Trump directed the presidential plane -- called Air Force One when the sitting President is aboard -- to pick up Bush's casket and transport it to Washington.

"We'll be spending three days of mourning and three days of celebrating a really great man's life," Trump said in Argentina where he was attending the G20 summit. "So, we look forward to doing that, and he certainly deserves it. He really does. He was a very special person."

Bush will lie in state until Wednesday morning when his casket will then be transported to the National Cathedral for the first of two funeral services for the former president.

Vice President Mike Pence will offer brief remarks Monday at the evening ceremony at the Capitol before the public can visit the president lying in state.

Beginning w/ his service in WWII, George HW Bush always answered the call to serve. His years in Congress, as a diplomat, CIA Dir & Vice President were characterized by modesty, integrity & patriotism. His years as POTUS left the US & the world more peaceful, prosperous & secure. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 1, 2018

It is anticipated that foreign leaders will also be paying condolence calls to the family on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Bush's casket will travel back to Houston, where he will be memorialized at St. Martin's Episcopal Church and eulogized by his grandson, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, and former Secretary of State James Baker, a man who has been by Bush's side since the former president's failed 1970 Senate campaign in Texas.

Members of the family, including children and grandchildren, will be taking part in each service.

Bush's personal relationship with his Secret Service details will also be on full display throughout the week of events.

The Secret Service sends our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Former President George H.W. Bush. Timberwolf, you defined patriotism and leadership throughout your life of service to this country and you will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/qof2DRNX0B — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 1, 2018

The detail, made up of agents who enjoyed a close relationship with the former President, will be with him until he is interred and in the second vehicle in the motorcades that will lead to all the ceremonies.

Some of the agents will also act as honorary pallbearers in Texas at the funeral home and Ellington Field, where Bush will begin his final flight back to Washington, DC.

Honored to continue our service to you Mr. President. Protection Never Rests. https://t.co/We2wUJ7obQ — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 3, 2018

The honorary pallbearers in Washington -- for both Bush's entry into the Rotunda and the National Cathedral -- will be Navy captains and admirals who have commanded the USS George H.W. Bush and members of the carrier strike group.

Bush's death has also led to a series of symbolic moments.

Bush had come to be known in recent years for his colorful and symbolic use of socks, wearing different pairs to express his mood or mark occasions.

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

Jim McGrath, Bush's spokesman, tweeted on Monday that the 41st President "will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war."

McGrath also tweeted a photo of Sully, Bush's service dog, laying in front of the late President's casket on Sunday night with the caption, "Mission Complete."

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Sully is named after former airline pilot Chesley B. "Sully" Sullenberger III, who became famous for landing a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River and saving all 155 passengers and crew in 2009.

Following the week of services, Bush will be laid to rest on his presidential library grounds at Texas A&M University, where his wife and Robin, his daughter who died of leukemia in 1953, are buried.

#Thankful most of all for the blessings of family. From ours to yours, have a safe and very Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/xQz97niRkZ — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) November 24, 2016