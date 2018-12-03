Free sweet treat: How to get Cheesecake Factory’s special offer

What’s sweeter than celebrating an anniversary with a piece of a cheesecake? How about celebrating with a FREE piece of cheesecake?

Cheesecake Factory says it’s celebrating its 40th anniversary by giving away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake with DoorDash this Wednesday, December 5.

Delivery service DoorDash says the delicious freebie is only available through the DoorDash app and website.

DoorDash says here is everything you need to know:

What: Have your cake (and eat it, too) with one free slice of Cheesecake Factory cheesecake per customer. No delivery fees, service fees or subtotal minimum required…this means you don’t have to order anything and can still get your slice of cheesecake for free.

Have your cake (and eat it, too) with one free slice of Cheesecake Factory cheesecake per customer. No delivery fees, service fees or subtotal minimum required…this means you don’t have to order anything and can still get your slice of cheesecake for free. When: On December 5 starting at 11:30 am local time while supplies last.

On December 5 starting at 11:30 am local time while supplies last. How: Open up the DoorDash app on your mobile phone or desktop and add one slice of your favorite Cheesecake Factory cheesecake flavor to your cart. Use promo code FREESLICE at checkout and your cheesecake will be on its way.

Open up the DoorDash app on your mobile phone or desktop and add one slice of your favorite Cheesecake Factory cheesecake flavor to your cart. Use promo code at checkout and your cheesecake will be on its way. Where: Get yourself a free slice of cheesecake via the DoorDash website or app from all participating Cheesecake Factory locations nationwide.

Read more, here.