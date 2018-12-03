Fox Jukebox: Beaumont High School’s ‘Voices of Harmony’

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Voices of Harmony is an audition-only choir made up of girls in grades 10 through 12 at Beaumont High School. The group performs at community events all over Northeast Ohio and has also traveled to England, Ireland and Wales to perform.