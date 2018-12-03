Fox 8 Recipe Box: Healthy & Festive Holiday Appetizers

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Holiday appetizers can be both festive and healthy according to dietitian Danielle Dimengo from Akron Children's Hospital. Danielle showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how much fun you can have with a simple recipe, when you get a little creative!
Danielle has lots of healthy eating ideas and you can learn more by reading her blog at Akron Children's Hospital.
All of today's recipes come from Pinterest pages that Danielle found.
The Grinch
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/AY5BuvBtfvzFPLsQgky0EE_PTV3aMU1PreHvQKRwLg5wRutV6SzLHc0/
Cheese & Tomato Wreath (carb-free option)
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/AVqIBgCb6kNUkmiD_kTbL9ZL3-HsEDMluMeClYvjO5DpgsijrCpY2VU/
Mini Snowman Pizza
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/201958364520759624/
Reindeer PB Celery Sticks
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/47147127330000380/
Pita Christmas Trees
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/441141725984820024/