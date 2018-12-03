× Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt accused in nightclub attack

KANSAS CITY– Former Willoughby South High School standout and ex-Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is facing more allegations of violence.

Last week, TMZ released video showing the 23-year-old Northeast Ohio native pushing and kicking a woman at The 9 in downtown Cleveland. The police report said the incident happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 10. No charges were filed.

Now, Hunt and others are accused of beating a man at a nightclub in Kansas City on Jan. 7. According to the police report, Hunt, former Chiefs running back George Atkinson and at least one other suspect repeatedly hit the victim, breaking a rib and his nose.

The man told police he was briefly knocked unconscious and went to a hospital for treatment. No charges were filed in this case as well.

On June 3, Hunt was involved in a minor altercation in Put-in-Bay, but everyone declined to pursue charges. Put-in-Bay police said the NFL sent an official to gather information about the incident.

Kansas City released Hunt after the video from the assault in February surfaced on Friday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said it does not appear any teams submitted a waiver claim on Hunt at the deadline on Monday, making him a free agent.

