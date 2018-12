CLEVELAND, Ohio – About 350 people are without power Monday morning.

At the height of yesterday’s storms, about 2,400 people lost power.

The remaining outages are scattered across Northeast Ohio, but FirstEnergy reports the power should be restored to everyone by 7 am.

To view FirstEnergy’s outage map for the most updated information, click here.

