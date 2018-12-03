Drivers in this community will lose their license for illegally passing a school bus

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, Canada – There’s a new law in one Canadian community for drivers who illegally pass a school bus.

On Prince Edward Island, failing to stop for a school bus when the red lights are flashing will result in a driver’s license suspension for 3 months.

This is in addition to a fine of up to $5,000.

To have a license reinstated, the driver has to meet with highway safety officals, pay an additional reinstatement fee and take a defensive driving course.

The law goes into effect December 8.