December 3, 2018: Christmas in Hartville
Here is the list of places featured during our Christmas Road Trip to Hartville.
Front Porch Café and Shop
932 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-2706
Frontporchcafe.org
Hartville Marketplace
1289 Edison St NW,
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9860
A Niche In Time
114 E. Maple Street
Hartville, OH 44632
https://www.facebook.com/nicheintime/
Hartville Kitchen
1015 Edison St NW,
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9353
hartvillekitchen.com
Hartville Collectibles
1015 Edison St NW,
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-2172
Hartville Chocolate
114 S. Prospect Ave.
Hartville OH, 44632
https://www.facebook.com/HartvilleChocolate/
Hartville Hardware
1315 Edison St NW,
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-3631
Nanny Goat Naturals
127 Mill Street,
Hartville, OH 44632
330-412-6499
nannygoatnaturalshartville.com
Modern Vintage
110 S. Prospect Ave.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 256-6790
www.facebook.com/TRWModernVintage/
Two E’s in a Pod
128 S Prospect Ave,
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 705-5944
www.facebook.com/twoesinapod/
Maple Street Gallery
120 E Maple St,
Hartville, OH 44632
Facebook.com/maplestreetgallery