× Cleveland high school security guard indicted for rape, sexual battery

CLEVELAND– A security guard at a Cleveland school was indicted on Friday.

Derrick A. Dugger, 29, faces two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and one count of importuning. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Court documents said Dugger forced a 15-year-old girl to perform oral sex. He’s also accused of sending students inappropriate photos on social media.

Investigators said there are at least three victims. It’s possible more students come forward, a detective said.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District said Dugger is suspended from his job as a security guard at East Teach High School, pending the outcome of the investigation.