Akron store robbed twice in one day

AKRON, Ohio– The Rite Aid on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron was robbed twice on Friday.

The first robbery happened at about 8:30 a.m. Akron police said the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded money from the register. When the employee refused, the suspect hopped back over the counter and fled without any cash.

Then around 7:30 p.m., workers noticed a different man putting merchandise under his shirt. An employee confronted him as the stolen items fell onto the floor. Police said the suspect tried to punch the worker and stabbed him in the arm with a metal wired.

Soon after, a nearby tanning salon was also robbed. The suspect pulled a knife and demanded cash. Akron police said it may be the same man who robbed the Rite Aid just minutes earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department.