Akron police investigate deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - Akron police are on the scene of a fatal crash.

Initial calls went out around 4 a.m. Monday.

The scene is at Kelly Avenue and Goodyear Boulevard.

That area is also closed to traffic.

At the scene you can see a car smashed into a pole, the front end completely smashed in.

It appears from the pictures the accident may have also caused a vehicle fire.

Akron police have not said how any people were in the vehicle or what caused the crash.

Stay with Fox 8 for updates as this story develops.