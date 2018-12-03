Akron police investigate deadly crash

AKRON, Ohio - Akron police are on the scene of a fatal crash.
Initial calls went out around 4 a.m. Monday.
The scene is at Kelly Avenue and Goodyear Boulevard.
That area is also closed to traffic.
At the scene you can see a car smashed into a pole, the front end completely smashed in.
It appears from the pictures the accident may have also caused a vehicle fire.
Akron police have not said how any people were in the vehicle or what caused the crash.
