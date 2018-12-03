A look at the train that will take President George H.W. Bush to final resting place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas - The body of President George H.W. Bush will be traveling by train from Houston to his final resting place in College Station Thursday.

There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.

President George H.W. Bush's casket will then be placed on the train as it heads to the burial plot.

President Bush specifically requested he be taken to his burial site by train. Former presidents Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower did the same thing.

In 2005, Union Pacific Railroad honored President Bush with a custom-painted locomotive.

It was painted with the same look and colors as the Air Force One used during George H.W. Bush’s presidency. It also bears the number 4141.