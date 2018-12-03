2 injured in North Olmsted chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED - Police in North Olmsted are investigating a chase that ended with two people hurt.

The incident appears to have started in North Olmsted and ended in Fairview Park around midnight.

Fairview Park police tell Fox 8 the incident involved a stolen vehicle.

Police say two people were transported with injuries.

In the video you can see a suburban with serious damage.

There's a pole stuck under the vehicle.

North Olmsted police tell Fox 8 they expect to have further details later Monday.