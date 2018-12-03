2 injured in North Olmsted chase

NORTH OLMSTED - Police in North Olmsted are investigating a chase that ended with two people hurt.
The incident appears to have started in North Olmsted and ended in Fairview Park around midnight.
Fairview Park police tell Fox 8 the incident involved a stolen vehicle.
Police say two people were transported with injuries.
In the video you can see a suburban with serious damage.
There's a pole stuck under the vehicle.
North Olmsted police tell Fox 8 they expect to have further details later Monday.
41.450577 -81.839835