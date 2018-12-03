1 child dead, 45 people hurt in Arkansas charter bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON, Arkansas — Authorities say a charter bus carrying a youth football team has crashed in Arkansas, killing one child and injuring at least 45 other people.

Arkansas State Police say the wreck happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday along Interstate 30 near Benton, about 25 miles southwest of Little Rock. State police say the charter bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say the bus was carrying a football team that had played in a championship game in Dallas over the weekend. Police say most of the injured are children who were taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

Arkansas Children's Hospital confirms it has 24 patients.

No information was immediately released about the severity of the injuries.

Memphis TV station WMC reports that the bus was carrying a football team from the Orange Mound Youth Association in Tennessee that had played in a tournament in Dallas over the weekend. The station reports the children are elementary-school age.

State police say the bus overturned after driving off the interstate.

The bus driver is being questioned by troopers.