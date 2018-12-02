Vehicle crashes into creek in Sandusky County injuring 1 adult, 5 children

GREEN CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Sandusky County that left one adult and five children injured.

According to OSHP, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday night in Green Township Ohio on County Road 213.

A vehicle heading westbound reportedly drove off the left side of the roadway, went off the road and landed in a creek.

Police say the 33-year-old driver, Melissa Leiby, is suspected to have been impaired. She was reportedly taken to a local-area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The vehicle had six passengers between the ages of 2 and 12.

Three children were taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries, one child was taken with severe injuries, and another was taken with possible injuries.

One child in the vehicle was not injured.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.