Unseasonably warm with rain, storms developing late

CLEVELAND -- Skies have become partly cloudy which should aid in the temperature rise into the 60s today! The record high is 70°; we should not beat that number. 60-65 today is nothing to scoff at considering normal highs are in the low and mid 40s.

A few hit or miss showers develop mainly after sunset, although the Storm Prediction Center has northern Ohio in a "Marginal Risk" for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Unfortunately, it’s a brief break from the chill; falling temperatures Monday with another round of cold air move in for the first week of December. We’ll be tracking a wintry mix Monday.

