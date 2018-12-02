TMZ obtains video showing Cleveland police talking to woman who wanted to press charges after Kareem Hunt incident

CLEVELAND, Ohio – TMZ has released new video from Cleveland police officer’s body cameras while they interviewed a woman who said she had been attacked by Kareem Hunt in February.

Kareem Hunt Victim Begged Cops to Watch Attack Video, Wanted to Press Charges https://t.co/tchEcr98xw — TMZ (@TMZ) December 2, 2018

In the video, you can hear the woman telling police to look at surveillance video to see what happened.

The officers tell her the hotel is a private facility and the hotel management doesn’t have to show them the video unless there is a court order.

KC Chiefs CUT Running Back Kareem Hunt After Video Shows Him Brutalizing and Kicking Woman in Hotel https://t.co/H2JJsSrtG2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 1, 2018

Surveillance video TMZ released Friday shows Hunt hitting and kicking a woman in the hallway of The 9 in the early morning hours of February 10.

In the newly released video, the woman tells police she wants to press charges. She also tells police Hunt took the SIM card from her phone.

In another video, officers talk to Hunt, who said he was sleeping when the attack happened.

The Kansas City Chiefs released the running back Friday after the video was released.

