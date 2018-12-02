× Terry Bowden not returning to University of Akron, Zips begin search for new head football coach

AKRON, Ohio — The University of Akron’s head football coach will not return to the program in 2019.

The university’s athletic director, Larry Williams, announced Sunday that Head Football Coach Terry Bowden will not be leading the Zips next season.

Williams thanked Bowden for his service and dedication to the betterment of the program, however the university determined that they “needed to make a change if we are going to consistently achieve at an even higher level.”

Williams also said the university will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately.

Bowden just completed his seventh season at Akron and was named the 27th all-time head coach in December 2011. He is the seventh person to hold that title since 1960.

Bowden also served as an assistant coach for then-Head Coach Gerry Faust during the 1986 season.

Bowden released the following statement:

“I’ve been told that I would not be retained at The University of Akron. It saddens me that I will not be able to work through this with my coaches and players. But the University feels it is time to bring in new leadership and a new direction. I want to thank the University of Akron for giving me this opportunity. I want to thank all of my assistant coaches, support staff, and players who helped turn this program around, especially our Senior Class which was one of the most productive in our Division I history. It’s been one of the greatest joys of my life to come to Akron and build this program, but also for the great relationships I have established. I am blessed to have the greatest fellowship of friends here in this community. I want nothing but the best for the University of Akron and all of Zips Nation.”

During the 2018 season, the Zips were 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the Mid-American Conference division. They also defeated the Big Ten West Champion, Northwestern, 39-34. This was Akron’s first win over a Big Ten opponent in school history.

Coach Bowden’s record leading the program is 35-52 overall and 23-33 in MAC play. He also led the Zips to two post-season bowl games.