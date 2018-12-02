WATCH LIVE: Severe thunderstorm warning for Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Northern Portage and Trumbull counties

CLEVELAND — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Northern Portage and Trumbull counties until 7:30 p.m.

The line is moving northeast at 45 MPH. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH and penny size hail are possible.

Showers and storms continue to move east through the evening. Wind gusts of 40-60 MPH with small hail have been reported in several locations. The main threat still gusty/damaging winds. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Temperatures soared to 60°+ this afternoon with plenty of sunshine! Windy with sustained winds up to 20 MPH out of the south. Changes headed out way again…Storms to snow!

Unfortunately, it’s a brief break, falling temperatures are on the way Monday with another round of cold air moving for the first week of December. We’ll be tracking a wintry mix changing to snow Monday. A coating for most with 1-2″ possible in the snow belt by the evening.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

