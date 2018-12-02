Shaker Heights Teachers’ Association to enter arbitration over disciplinary issues of HS English teacher placed on leave

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Shaker Heights Teachers’ Association is going to arbitration over disciplinary issues of a teacher for the first time in the organization’s history.

According to a post on SHTA’s Facebook page, the organization is facing arbitration after English teacher Jody Podl was placed on leave in Ocotber.

SHTA said “the administration has forced us into Arbitration based on lack of due process for high school English teacher, Jody Podl.”

The argue that the administration is unwilling to work with SHTA leadership to “resolve the issue at hand.” They add that they are working to resolve this issue in an “equitable manner.”

SHTA also said in their post that this is the first time they have gone to arbitration over a disciplinary issue in the 35 year history of the organization.

This comes after community members were angered following multiple staffing changes at Shaker Heights High School. In addition to Podl being placed on leave, the high school principal was placed on administrative leave, and two cheerleading coaches resigned, along with the head football coach and the coach of special teams.

The interim superintendent also released a statement that included an apology to Podl last month after she was “cleared to return to work.”

