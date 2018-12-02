Severe threat: Possibility of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes

CLEVELAND – The National Weather Service has upgraded Northeast Ohio to a slight risk for severe storms late Sunday afternoon and evening.
The main threat is damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Temperatures rise into the 60s today! The record high is 70°; we should not beat that number. 60-65 today is nothing to scoff at considering normal highs are in the low and mid 40s.
Here’s a look at the FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:
Unfortunately, it’s a brief break from the chill; falling temperatures Monday with another round of cold air move in for the first week of December. We’ll be tracking a wintry mix Monday.
Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: