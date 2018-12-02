Severe threat: Possibility of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes

CLEVELAND – The National Weather Service has upgraded Northeast Ohio to a slight risk for severe storms late Sunday afternoon and evening.

11:30 am weather briefing update. We have been upgraded to a slight risk for severe storms late this afternoon and evening from 3 pm to 9 pm with a threat of damaging winds up to 65 mph and isolated tornadoes. Stay weather aware! #OHwx #PAwx #ThisIsCLE #CLEwx #NWS #Weather #Ready pic.twitter.com/5bicMgrptQ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 2, 2018

The main threat is damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Temperatures rise into the 60s today! The record high is 70°; we should not beat that number. 60-65 today is nothing to scoff at considering normal highs are in the low and mid 40s.

Unfortunately, it’s a brief break from the chill; falling temperatures Monday with another round of cold air move in for the first week of December. We’ll be tracking a wintry mix Monday.

