× Rudolph bullying backlash: Actor defends Christmas classic

For many, watching “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is a holiday tradition.

The movie (spoiler alert) tells the story of how Rudolph couldn’t play in any reindeer games because of his shiny nose and ran away, only to learn on his journey that what makes you different also makes you special.

His glowing nose ends up saving Christmas.

After the movie aired Tuesday night, Twitter users were quick to pick it apart, saying the story’s moments and lessons are actually pretty disturbing and sad.

Donner just told Rudolph that self respect was more important than his son breathing. Somebody call the cops to their cave immediately #Rudolph — Lamont Price (@LPizzle) November 28, 2018

Fireball has the gall to make fun of Rudolph’s nose when he is the only one with hair #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer #Rudolph pic.twitter.com/NwdEWyfTJC — Peter A Lyon (@lyonpaa) November 28, 2018

Corinne Conley, who voiced the dolly for Sue in the 1964 TV special, tells TMZ she can’t believe the outcry of criticism after more than 50 years of it being a beloved tradition for kids and their parents.

She says the moral of the story is about bullies righting their wrongs.