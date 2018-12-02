Over 1,500 FirstEnergy customers without power in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — More than 1,500 FirstEnergy customers are without power Sunday evening.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, customers in Cleveland Heights are experiencing the majority of outages.

As of 6:30 p.m., 1,278 of the 1,580 outages are in Cleveland Heights.

Customers in Broadview Heights, Cleveland, Lakewood, Moreland Hills, Parma and South Euclid are also experiencing outages.

FirstEnergy’s current outages map indicates that power is expected to be restored in all areas by 9:30 p.m.

Some customers in Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Portage, Richland and Summit counties have also reported outages.

To view FirstEnergy’s outage map for the most updated information, click here.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.