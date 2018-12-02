Northeast Ohioans react to changing weather Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — There was a severe weather threat on Sunday and many people across the northeast Ohio area experienced high wind gusts and rain, all of this following a warm, sunny afternoon.

"It's terrible, I can't stand it. I wish this weather would just level out,” one Clevelander said.

There were several reports of small hail and high wind gusts. Power lines also came down.

More than 2,000 FirstEnergy customers spent time in the dark.

This was a stark contrast from just hours before when the sun was shining and coats were off, Sunday afternoon.

“I'm glad I was able to get out here on December 2nd and get some work done because I’m sure by next week nothing will get done and I'll be locked in the house,” said one man who was raking his leaves in his Cleveland yard.

Many people will tell you, they'll take what they can get this time of year.

“We're just taking advantage and enjoying it,” said Trey Wallace, who brought his family to Lakewood Park.

