National Mutt Day! Send us pics of your furry friend

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sunday, December 2, is National Mutt Day.

It’s also known as National Mixed Breed Dog Day.

The day was created in 2005 by Animal Welfare Advocate, Colleen Paige, according to nationalmuttday.com.

It is celebrated on both July 31st and December 2nd.

If you have a place in your home for a new addition, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is open every day of the week except Monday.

You can see some of the pets that need new homes here.

Send us pictures of your family and celebrate National Mutt Day with us!

