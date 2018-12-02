× More smoking manholes reported in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Illuminating Company is back on scene downtown after more smoking manholes were discovered Sunday night.

Few details are being released at this time, but a Cleveland Fire official says the issue was reported near West 2nd and St. Clair. The same area where there have been problems in the past, with the most recent happening on Friday.

Residents from two buildings that day had to be evacuated out of precaution.

Crews are now investigating the cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.