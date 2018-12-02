‘Mission Complete’: George H. W. Bush’s service dog pays respects before next assignment

WASHINGTON D.C. — Former President George H. W. Bush‘s service dog, Sully, paid his respects Sunday, before embarking on his next assignment — to help wounded soldiers.

The former president passed away Friday evening at 94-years-old.

Sunday evening, President and Mrs. Bush’s post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, shared the photo of Sully laying next to his late owner’s casket on Twitter.

The 41st president added Sully to his family this past June. Bush received the lab from America’s VetDogs, a nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans, active-duty military members and first responders with disabilities, at no cost to them, according to their website.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful — and beautifully trained — lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

According to CNN, the Bush family named Sully after former airline pilot Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger III who, in 2009, landed a damaged passenger airplane into the Hudson River and saved all passengers and crew members on board.

Later this week Sully will return to America’s VetDogs in Smithtown New York for a temporary stay during the holidays, then he will join the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program, according to WPVI.

Sully will reportedly be working with other VetDogs to assist with physical therapy and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers and active duty personnel while they recover.

President and CEO of America’s VetDogs John Miller told WPVI,

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family during this difficult time. It was truly an honor to have provided service dog Sully to be by the president’s side for the past several months. As a true patriot and a visionary, President Bush will forever be viewed by people with disabilities and their families as a hero through his efforts to enact the Americans with Disabilities Act. We are forever grateful to his service to the American people.”

To keep up to date on Sully’s next adventures, you can follow his Instagram account: @SullyHWBush.

