Kareem Hunt expected to issue apology in ESPN interview after surveillance video released of hitting, kicking woman

KC Chiefs CUT Running Back Kareem Hunt After Video Shows Him Brutalizing and Kicking Woman in Hotel https://t.co/H2JJsSrtG2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 1, 2018

CLEVELAND – Recently released Kansas City Chief running back Kareem Hunt is scheduled to do a live interview with ESPN at 11 a.m.

According to sports sources, that interview will include an apology.

A statement from soon-to-be former #Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt: “I want to apologize for my actions. I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2018

This comes after Hunt was captured on surveillance video assaulting a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

The video was posted by TMZ on Friday.

The Chiefs announced Friday evening that the team is releasing Hunt immediately.

The team said, “Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

The incident happened at The 9 in the early morning hours of Feb. 10.

FOX 8 News first told you about it in the days that followed.

The police report said a 19-year-old woman and her friend were asked to leave Hunt’s room after a night out once he and his friends learned their age. The two women were in the hallway trying to arrange a way home and pounding on the door, according to the reports.

A female friend of Hunt’s walked out of the room to try and convince the women to leave. The police report said she was assaulted by the 19-year-old.

The situation culminated with Hunt going into the hallway. The video from TMZ shows him pushing and kicking the 19-year-old woman.

No charges were filed.

Friday, the NFL released a statement.

“The NFL’s investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today,” the NFL said in its statement.

According to Ian Rappaport, Hunt is facing a minimum of a six game suspension.

Ex-#Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is facing more than a 6-game suspension, sources say. The NFL is expected to discipline him for two separate incidents and he may not play again until deep into next season — assuming someone signs him.

My story: https://t.co/8uwwhZNcKC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2018

Hunt is a graduate of Willoughby South High School and went on to play football at Toledo. He was drafted by Kansas City in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

