‘I realized what I did once I saw the video’: Kareem Hunt sits down with ESPN following video of Cleveland hotel attack

CLEVELAND – Recently released Kansas City Chief running back Kareem Hunt says he’s “definitely not that type of person,” referring to a surveillance video at a Cleveland hotel that shows him hitting and kicking a woman.

In an interview with ESPN, Hunt said he could have an issue with anger management. He said he wants to get treatment for it, but also says he has not tried to seek treatment.

Hunt said he is “ashamed” and “embarassed.”

Hunt says he didn’t see the video until TMZ released it Friday.

“I realized what I did once I saw the video,” he said in the interview with ESPN.

The Chiefs announced Friday evening that the team is releasing Hunt immediately.

He says he believes he deserves forgiveness because he’s sacrificed a lot to get to his position in the NFL.

“The NFL’s investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today,” the NFL said in its statement Friday.

In the interview, Hunt said the NFL has never asked him about the incident.

According to Ian Rappaport, Hunt is facing a minimum of a six game suspension.

Ex-#Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is facing more than a 6-game suspension, sources say. The NFL is expected to discipline him for two separate incidents and he may not play again until deep into next season — assuming someone signs him.

